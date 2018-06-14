Helena Bonham Carter reveals she and Princess Margaret are surprisingly similar: find out why Helena Bonham Carter opened up about what she and Princess Margaret have in common

Helena Bonham Carter is due to take over from Vanessa Kirby to play Princess Margaret in season three of The Crown, and has revealed there is a surprising similarity between herself and the iconic Princess. Chatting to HELLO! at the London premiere for Ocean's 8, the Harry Potter actress candidly said: "We both don't pretend. She was someone who didn't feign, she was utterly honest and if she felt something she would say it."

Helena opened up about the similarities between herself and Princess Margaret

She continued: "I can often have no filter which often gets me into trouble. But there's a lot which isn't similar which is hard!" She added that she is also a similar stature to the Princess, joking: "We're short when we're not wearing heels!" The Oscar-nominated star has previously opened up about playing the Princess, who was known for her lively personality and troubled relationships, telling Variety: "I've definitely started prepping. It's exciting. We start in a few weeks, and I think we're all - we're completely terrified."

She added: ''We don't actually look like our real people either. I don't look like Margaret. I don't think Olivia [Coleman] looks particularly like the Queen, but it's interesting. We just have to try and create some sort of essence." She added: ''The good thing is that all the characters are so multifaceted, so we will probably capture different bits.'' Speaking about taking over from Vanessa, who won a BAFTA for her portrayal of Margaret, Helena said: "I'm not sure which I'm more terrified about - doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby's Princess Margaret. The only thing I can guarantee is that I'll be shorter (than Vanessa)." Olivia has also spoken about taking over Claire Foy's role as the Queen, telling the Radio Times: "I have remained ridiculously excited since [she found out she had got the part]. I'm trying to be cool."

