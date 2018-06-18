Gemma Atkinson on why her relationship with Gorka Marquez will survive the Strictly curse Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have been in a relationship since the 2017 series

Gemma Atkinson has opened up about the famous 'Strictly curse' – in which both professional dancer and celebrities have split up with their partners while performing on the show – and why she is confident about her relationship with professional dancer, Gorka Marquez. Chatting to the Daily Star, she said: "I'm not scared, in fact I'm really looking forward to the new series and to watching Gorka dance each week. I will be there most weekends anyway. Not because I'm jealous but to support as much as possible."

Gorka and Gemma met while appearing on Strictly Come Dancing

Celebs who split with their partners while appearing on the show include Louise Redknapp, Georgia May Foote and Ben Cohen, while professional dancers including Kevin and Karen Clifton have also parted ways while appearing on the show. Speaking about the curse, Gemma added: "If you aren't happy with your relationship that's when you need to be worried. It doesn't matter if you are on Strictly or work in a supermarket, if you aren't happy at home that's when you start looking elsewhere."

The Emmerdale star grew close to Gorka in the 2017 Strictly series, and the pair have been touring together with their fellow contestants on the show. Gemma recently told the MailOnline that he was her "best mate", explaining: "All relationships have special qualities otherwise you wouldn't be with that person in the first place, but Gorka is like my best mate. He genuinely is my best friend but obviously we're in a relationship. He's very supportive and understanding of my career, and I'm very supportive and understanding of his. It works well." Gemma and Gorka regularly share snaps of each other on social media, and the actress proudly captioned one sweet snap: "To mine and @gorka_marquez's first night out together! Who'd have thought a tipsy taxi ride after the Strictly launch party would lead us to where we are now."

