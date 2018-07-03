Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle calls off her wedding after shock discovery, Matty Barton gets attacked Find out what is happening in the Dales from Monday 9 July to Friday 13 July

We have the latest news and spoilers for next week in Emmerdale – and there is a lot to look forward to! Moira Dingle could have a change of heart over her son Matty after he gets attacked and ends up in hospital, while Chas Dingle calls off her wedding to Paddy Kirk following some more heartbreaking news. Plus an affair is uncovered, revenge is made, and Debbie is left crushed about Sarah's health. Trust us, you won't want to leave your sofa!

Chas and Paddy's relationship is on the rocks

Chas Dingle calls off her wedding to Paddy Kirk after she feels betrayed by her fiancé. Having both been given the devastating news that their baby has zero chances of surviving after they are born, Chas is left hurt after finding out Paddy has been considering the possibility of donating their baby's organs behind her back. Confiding in Cain, Chas tells her brother that their baby won't survive, and about Paddy's betrayal – although he urges her to see it from his side. Revealing that she can't marry Paddy to her brother, Chas breaks down in tears – but is that really the end?

Chas Dingle tells Cain she can't marry Paddy

Charity tries to build a relationship with Ryan

Charity Dingle is left in shock when Irene Stocks arrives in the village wanting to talk to her, but is left devastated when the midwife tells her to leave her son Ryan alone, confronting her about the letter she sent him. Promising to never let Ryan down again, will Irene be persuaded by Charity and let her see him again? Or is this the end of their relationship?

Megan pregnant with Graham's baby?

Megan Macey's affair with Graham Foster is exposed this week when Charity Dingle catches them kissing, but that's not the only thing Megan has to worry about. Regretting betraying fiancé Frank Clayton, the mother-of-one fears that she could be pregnant with Graham's baby, and to make matters worse, Frank comes across her test kit.

Matty Barton is attacked

Matty gets attacked and ends up in hospital

Moira Barton tries to bond with her son Matty after hearing that he has been attacked and is recovering in hospital. Trying to build a relationship with her son, it is clear that Matty doesn’t want his mum anywhere near him, and to make matters worse, he later discharges himself, leaving Moira devastated.

Sarah Dingle continues to wait for her heart transplant

In other news..

Debbie Dingle is given more bad news when she is told by doctors that Sarah will have to stay in hospital until she has her transplant. Lachlan White seeks revenge on a new suspect, and Jai Sharma goes on a date with Manpreet's daughter Aiesha to keep Rishi in with Manpreet.

