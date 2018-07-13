EastEnders spoilers: Carmel Kazemi departure confirmed following son's shocking death Bonnie Langford starred as Carmel for over three years

EastEnders has confirmed actress Bonnie Langford will leave EastEnders this autumn after more than three years of playing Carmel Kazemi. The 53-year-old star's character has had a trying few weeks, struggling to come to terms with the death of her youngest son Shakil. Speaking about her departure, Bonnie said in a statement: "I've had a wonderful three and a half years at EastEnders and it's been a privilege to be part of such an iconic show. My current storyline has been such an incredible experience and I'm honoured to be part of something so powerful and poignant."

Fans of the BBC soap will be please to know that the door has been left open for Carmel to return. "However as I've known since the beginning of this storyline, it would always lead to Carmel having to take a break from Walford. I'm not leaving just yet though and there is still plenty more to come from Carmel," the actress added. An EastEnders spokesperson also remarked: "We can confirm Bonnie will be leaving EastEnders later this year. Bonnie has been a fantastic addition to the cast and we wish her all the very best for the future."

It since been revealed that Bonnie has already lined up her next role. She is set to play Dorothy Brock in musical 42nd Street from 3 September, Daily Mail have revealed. Former EastEnders producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins took to Twitter to congratulate Bonnie on the news, saying: "#EastEnders has been so lucky to have @bonnie_langford in the company for so long. One of our greatest and most underrated actresses. You have blown us all away with your brilliance and kindness, my lovely friend Bon. And now the West End gets you back! #Carmel @42ndStreetLDN." [sic]

