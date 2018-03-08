Rochelle Humes has a VERY novel way of applying beauty products! Well it’s definitely a time-saver…

It seems Rochelle Humes really loves the HiGlow range of products she’s developed with Superdrug. She just can’t leave them alone – even when travelling in a taxi! The mum-of-two shared a hilarious snap on her Instagram Stories of her rocking an on-trend gold sheet mask while nipping about in-between errands. First of all, the Saturdays singer posted a picture of her holding the mask still in its sachet, along with the caption 'Is it rude to face mask in a taxi?' and a 'Yes/ No' vote option so fans could tell her their thoughts. And it appears the votes were in favour, as a few minutes later she uploaded a second snap of herself in the car with the sheet mask applied. She captioned the picture: 'Getting a few weird looks but hayyyy...'.

The mask is from Rochelle's range at Superdrug

Rochelle has been working alongside the high street beauty store for a year, and her HiGlow range of products claim to help users build a wearable glow, enhance their natural contours and illuminate skin. As well as the HiGlow High Intensity Radiance & Glow Luxe Gold Foil Mask, which she was wearing in the snaps, the range also contains a tinted body mist, a body bronzing stick and facial glow drops.

The 28-year-old has been trying out a number of new beauty looks recently. In a recent Instagram Stories video, Rochelle revealed a tight volume-heavy ringlets hairstyle, which she achieved with the help of a stylist and looked gorgeous.

MORE: Rochelle Humes shares rare photo of daughters Alaia-May and Valentina

She also revealed that she decided to stop straightening her hair – something she had been doing since her teens – after her four-year-old told her that she "didn’t look like a princess" with her naturally curly hair. Marvin Humes' wife told her fans on social media at the time: "My four year old little girl Alaia has been telling me for a while that she doesn't like her curly hair. It broke my heart when she told me it was because she didn't look like a princess – she said, 'I don't Mummy because Elsa and Rapunzel have long straight hair'. It then dawned on me that maybe this issue started closer to home because, all she has ever known is her Mummy to style her hair straight, when in fact mine is naturally curly too."