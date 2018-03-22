New mum Georgia Jones gets real about her post-baby body: 'Every day I feel a little stronger' Georgia and Danny Jones welcomed son Cooper at the end of January

Georgia Jones has shared a refreshingly honest message about her post-baby body. The 31-year-old, who welcomed her first child, son Cooper, with McFly's Danny Jones at the end of January, uploaded a snap of her bare tummy, taken shortly after giving birth. "As proud as I am of this tummy.... (still can't believe Baby Coops was in there!) It's time to get training and see if hidden anywhere in there are those abs of mine," she wrote in the caption. "Every day I feel a little stronger & slowly my body is changing… This photo makes me so happy."

Fans have since praised Georgia on her candid post, with one saying: "Lovely photo. So refreshing to see you sharing the reality of pregnant and post pregnancy figures. You look gorgeous and your little family us just so loving and heartwarming." Another wrote: "Georgia you're beautiful... Don't work yourself too hard, your body will slowly go back to what it was, enjoy as much as possible your time with baby Cooper because time is going to fly from now on!" A third follower added: "Good for you for showing it and telling it as it is. Nice to see someone in the public eye keeping it real."

Just days after welcoming her newborn, Georgia took to Instagram to share a revealing picture of her body. Explaining her decision to post the photo, the model said: "When you have a baby you don't suddenly have a flat belly. I wanted to show what it was like in the beginning and the reality, and that when you've had a baby you still look pregnant." Danny and Georgia welcomed their son, Cooper Alf Jones, on 27 January. The newborn weighed in at 7lbs 15oz. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! after the birth, Danny said: "He's ace, so adorable and we can't stop staring at him!"

