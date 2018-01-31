Strictly's Karen Clifton debuts new look after revealing she is 'happy' with husband Kevin The Strictly star's hair looks fabulous!

Karen Clifton has switched up her look once again! The Strictly Come Dancing star, who is preparing to go on her dance tour with husband Kevin, has debuted a new blonder look - and has even had a few inches chopped off. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday to show off the transformation, she told her followers: "Getting my new do' by one my favourite hairstylists @alessioeva83 @hob_salons." She also added the hashtags #blonder, #shorter and #morefun.

Karen Clifton has gone blonder!

The post comes shortly after Karen broke her silence on the state of her marriage. The Strictly star confirmed that she and her husband are still very "happy" together, and said that they are both looking forward to going on their dance tour in May. Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, the 35-year-old revealed: "Kevin and I start our own tour in May which we are really looking forward to. We are really excited and we are creating right now and just talking through everything."

Karen and Kevin Clifton have been hit with split rumours

When prompted to discuss their relationship, she replied: "We are in an amazing family show on Strictly and at the end of the day we love what we do. People are going to be interested but at the end of the day we are happy." The comments come soon after Kevin was spotted without his wedding ring for the first time, amid rumours that the couple had split. The professional dancer, who is currently touring the UK as part of the Strictly tour, was seen with a noticeably bare hand in a video posted on Gemma Atkinson's Instagram page.

