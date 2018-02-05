Brian McFadden shows off the results of his first hair transplant The Westlife singer attributed his hair loss to 'lifestyle and general stresses'

Brian McFadden has unveiled the results of his first hair transplant, after admitting his receding hairline made him feel "self-conscious and uncomfortable". Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, the Westlife singer shocked fans by posting dramatic before-and-after pictures. In a lengthy post, he shared: "The last few years my hair line has been thinning and receding due to my life style and the general stresses we go through in life. It's been really making me self-conscious and uncomfortable so I decided to do something about it."

The father-of-two went on to explain that an old school friend carried out the procedure, sharing: "I never thought the answer to my problem was the young boy who sat beside me in school!!! Simon my old school buddy is the man behind the magic. It's such a small crazy world." Brian, 37, also posted a video showing himself dressed in a blue gown as he prepared himself for the surgery.

Fans immediately rushed to offer words of support, with one writing: "I like how are being a good sport about it. Life is supposed to be like that." Another said: "Your beautiful hair was your mark (as your stunning smile) Soooo I applaud your new look." A third post read: "Good on ya Brian.... not always easy for a man to talk about or deal with hair loss/reversing hair. Hopefully this will let others take the plunge and feel better about themselves." [sic] News of this hair transplant comes days after Brian's ex-wife Vogue Williams announced her engagement to former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews. Brian and Vogue married in September 2012, but later separated after three years of marriage.