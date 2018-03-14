Ava Phillippe channels mum Reese in Sweet Home Alabama with chic bob! Ava looks just like her star mum with stunning new look

How chic does Ava Phillippe look with her new bob?! The daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe wowed fans with her new hairstyle at the European premiere of A Wrinkle in Time in London on Tuesday. The 18-year-old looked seriously elegant as she appeared with her actress mum at the event. The photo has given us major flashbacks to Reese in the movie Sweet Home Alabama way back in 2002. Ava looks just like her star mum with her blonde bob and has clearly inherited her stunning looks.

Ava Phillippe showed off her stunning new bob in London

Both Ava and Reese looked super stylish at the premiere, with Ava wearing a cute black dress featuring sweet red hearts and stripes. Reese, meanwhile, chose a pale blue long-sleeved Elie Saab dress with elegant jewel embellishment. Both ladies accessorised with fabulous earrings. For their shoes, Ava matched her black heals to her dress and Reese went for a cool silver close-toe pair. Beauty-wise, mum and daughter showcased perfectly sculpted brows with a sweep of eyeliner and highlighted cheeks. Ava wore a bright pink lipstick, while Reese kept it natural with a nude lip.

Reese Witherspoon with her bob hairstyle back in 2002 in Sweet Home Alabama

Ava's elegant new hairstyle is a brand new look; one day earlier she appeared on her Instagram page with her long blonde locks, so she went for the chop just before the London premiere. Ava appears to be focusing on her education right now rather than an acting career like her parents. Reese has previously spoken of her daughter leaving for university. She told Entertainment Tonight: "She's my best friend and we do everything together, it's going to be hard for her to leave! But I have another year.''