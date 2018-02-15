Jeff Brazier admits regret over Jade Goody's death as he shares health warning The dad-of-two is supporting a new health campaign

Jeff Brazier has said he feels regret over Jade Goody's death, as it was avoidable. The Big Brother star died in 2009 after a short battle with cervical cancer, leaving Jeff with full custody of their two young sons, Bobby, 14, and Freddie, 13. Now Jeff wants to help others to overcome their fear of getting health checks as part of a new campaign, called Fear of Finding Out.

The life coach appeared on the Victoria Derbyshire show on Thursday to talk about the campaign, and touched upon Jade's death, saying: "When you know it was avoidable it's hard not to sit there and feel regret at times. Regret for a decision that wasn't made, regret for a decision that ultimately could have been made better."

Jeff explained how Jade's death had affected their two sons

Jeff also explained how Jade's death had affected their two young sons. "As much as I try and be all and everything I can for them, I can never replace mum," he said. "It's a sense of identity that they lose because you find out a lot about who you are in life through who your mum is and who your dad is.

MORE: The cervical cancer signs and symptoms you need to know

"They've got one who's present and still there and trying to get as much right as he can and obviously they've lost that big character that was their mum, someone who would have given them twice as much unconditional love as they receive. It's hard on the kids."

Jade passed away in 2009 after a short battle with cervical cancer

Jade admitted before her death that she had ignored a letter following a smear test highlighting abnormal results, after multiple cancer scares as a teenager. Although abnormal results don't necessarily mean cancer, the NHS says it is essential to go back to your hospital for further tests.

Jeff is encouraging members of the public not to let their fear of a diagnosis prevent them undergoing potentially life-saving health checks. The campaign comes at a time when the number of women getting cervical screenings has dropped to a 19-year low. Charity Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust, which conducted the research, found that in 2015/16, 73 per cent of eligible women attended cervical screening when invited, and predicted that incidences of cervical cancer could increase as a result.

RELATED: Jeff Brazier's children are all grown up in rare family photo

Jeff has worked with AbbVie to launch the Crush Your FOFO game. To learn more and give it a try visit crushyourfofo.co.uk.