Loading the player...

This is how Kate Garraway is in better shape than ever since turning 50 The Good Morning Britain star revealed her diet and fitness secrets

Kate Garraway says she's healthier than ever since turning 50, and it's all down to making some easy changes to her diet. The Good Morning Britain star, who used to rely on caffeine and sugar to fuel her early mornings, has switched coffee and chocolate for healthy alternatives.

"I tried different popular diets and I realised, because of the crazy shifts I do, I regulated my energy with sugar bursts. I didn't think I ate a lot of sugar but by 8am I've always had loads of chocolate," Kate told Fit & Well magazine.

Kate Garraway says she's in better shape than ever since turning 50

"I stopped drinking caffeine and now I eat avocados obsessively because I found one of the diets was high in good fat, medium protein and zero sugar – which is a bit extreme for me. But eating avocados and low-sugar foods help keep my energy levels up."

MORE: Kate Garraway celebrates her birthday in pink suit

The 51-year-old also revealed her secret to keeping fit – and it doesn't involve spending hours in the gym. "I feel so much better if I do a lot of exercise but I find it really hard to do," Kate said. "So I make sure I walk everywhere really fast, so I'm sweaty and feel out of breath. I run to school four or five days a week to collect the kids."

The Good Morning Britain presenter has cut out sugar and caffeine

Kate has spoken openly about ageing, and recently shared the advice she would give to her younger self in an interview with HELLO!, saying she would "worry less", joking that "split ends aren't the end of the world". Speaking exclusively to us at the Prince's Trust Awards, of which HELLO! was a media partner, Kate said: "It's funny because you think you'd say to your younger self, why were you worrying about things that actually, as you get older, you realise aren't important?"

STORY: Kate Garraway gives fans a look inside her wardrobe

"Not thinking that split ends were the end of the world, because it's going to get a lot worse! Teenage spots and split ends – tiny part of it!" she said. "In every age of life there are things that trouble you and in a way, I feel like there are loads of things that I could have done better, but I'm not sure what I would change, because otherwise I wouldn't be where I am now."