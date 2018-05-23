Loading the player...

Amanda Holden shows off her incredible physique during Portugal fitness retreat The Britain's Got Talent star looks amazing!

Amanda Holden made jaws drop with a glimpse at her bikini body as she relaxed by the pool on Wednesday. The Britain's Got Talent star enjoyed a well-deserved break after a challenging morning of exercise during her fitness retreat in Portugal – and fans couldn't help but comment on her amazing physique.

"Nearly 50 and a body like that, wow," one commented. "You look amazing #totalbodygoals," another wrote, while Melissa Odabash, the designer of Amanda's blue patterned bikini, wrote: "Darling that body. And the bikini looks hot."

Amanda Holden showed off her flawless physique in a bikini

Amanda is currently participating in the Prestige Boot Camp Health, Fitness and Juice retreat in the Algarve, Portugal in order to prepare for the Britain's Got Talent live shows. The mum-of-two has been doing exercises like boxing and running on the beach, and consuming a lot of nutrient-packed fresh juices.

The seven-day retreat promises "noticeable weight loss and improvements in your health and wellbeing" thanks to its unique program that combines challenging workouts and a detox diet in a picturesque beachfront location.

The Britain's Got Talent judge is at a fitness retreat in Portugal

Amanda is passionate about health and fitness, and recently revealed that she has an unlikely personal trainer putting her through her paces at the gym – Strictly Come Dancing star Judge Rinder. Taking to her Instagram page in April, the 47-year-old shared a picture from their intense workout session and wrote in the caption: "With my personal trainer. #detox @judgerinder #lovehim." The good friends could be seen grinning as they posed on the treadmills.

And in March Amanda revealed the real trick behind her toned figure – yoga! "It's brilliant, the chanting is really fun but it's tough," she explained via The Sun. "There's one exercise called the Breath of Fire which is great for abs. My body got strong and any excess fat disappeared. It’s made my tummy flatter." She added: "Once a week I stick to juicing all day, then have a healthy meal in the evening."