Davina McCall hits back at critics after being 'body shamed' for weight loss photo We think she looks incredible!

There's no denying that Davina McCall has a dedicated fitness regime, with the TV star often taking to social media to share pictures of her incredible journey. Last week, the 50-year-old stunned fans when she posted a fabulous bikini photo of her rock-hard abs. While the post was mainly met with positive comments, Davina was also body shamed by critics who claimed she looked "too skinny". The presenter, who is training to become a professional fitness trainer with LDN Muscle's PT Academy, has since taken to Twitter to hit back at the comments, saying: "Talk about hooha!!! Two pics... same day I chose one on the right coz I liked my 6 pack but just so you can all calm down here is one without. Look at my insta... happy and healthy." [sic]

Davina McCall has responded to critics for her recent bikini snap

In the initial post, Davina detailed her summer goals as she revealed her delight for being able to pull off a bikini picture. She told her followers: "Hi. It is the beginning of the summer. And this is a [bikini] selfie. And it probably won't be the last. No apologies. Because I cannot quite believe I am posting pictures of myself in bikinis still." Discussing her fitness regime, Davina explained that she works pretty hard to maintain her toned physique.

"I get asked all the time how many times I work out a week," she added. "Three times minimum... four ideally… 45 mins to an hour. Can't run at the mo so I do a mixture strength and cardio..." [sic] Despite her new boost in confidence, Davina reiterated that her children are still her main priority. "I have so much to be grateful for... my kids are number one but right behind them at no 2 is how my fitness journey has made me feel," she said.

