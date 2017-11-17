Sam Faiers shares sweet video of son Paul bonding with newborn daughter Sam Faiers welcomed her baby girl on Sunday

Sam Faiers is one proud mother! The former TOWIE star has shared a candid video showing her son Paul bonding with his new baby sister. The footage, which was shared on Instagram, sees the cute youngster showering the newborn with love and affection, tenderly kissing her as Sam looks on. The reality TV star wrote in the caption: "I must have watched this video over a hundred times already. I am so proud of my babies. ❤ Paul is already so loving towards he’s little sister. 💕💕 my heart is bursting xxx."

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one writing: "This just melted my heart 💙💜 how good is he? Such a big boy xx." Another said: "Beautiful, reminds me of when I brought my little boy home and my little girl was so ecstatic." A third post read: "Awww my heart can't take it!!😩 little angels!" One follower remarked: "This is so cute!! Look at how much Baby Paul loves his sister." Another shared: "Absolutely heart melting. Look how gentle he is with his baby sister… congratulations all."

Earlier this week, Sam shared the first photo of her little girl on social media. She posted a black-and-white picture showing her and boyfriend, Paul Knightley, with their two children. "Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl," she captioned the sweet family snap. A spokesperson for the couple announced the exciting news that they had welcomed their second baby together on Sunday, telling HELLO! Online: "Samantha and Paul are delighted to welcome a baby girl into the world, both mother and baby are doing well."