Is this the name Sam Faiers will choose for her baby daughter? The former TOWIE star is now a proud mum of two children

Sam Faiers has opened up about her daughter's "peaceful" birth, following her baby girl's arrival last week. The proud mum took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a new photo of her baby – which saw her wrapped up in a pink blanket with her eyes wide open. The former TOWIE star captioned the photo: "Exactly 1 week ago, I gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. 11-11-2017. I had a home water birth, it was such a lovely experience. We are so in love with you." The photo then got fans guessing as to the name of the newborn, with many suggesting that she should be called Poppy, due to her birthday falling on Remembrance Day. Others observed that Sam's little girl looked just like her mum, with one writing: "She is absolutely gorgeous, and looks so much like you."

STORY: Sam Faiers shares sweet video of son Paul bonding with new baby

Sam Faiers shared a cute new photo of her baby daughter

It also seems that Sam has nothing to worry about when it comes to sibling rivalry. She recently uploaded a cute video of her one-year-old son Paul bonding with his little sister – and he looked smitten! The footage, which was shared on Instagram, showed the cute youngster showering the newborn with love and affection, tenderly kissing her as Sam looks on. The reality TV star wrote in the caption: "I must have watched this video over a hundred times already. I am so proud of my babies. Paul is already so loving towards he’s little sister. my heart is bursting xxx."

STORY: Sam Faiers shares beautiful photo of baby daughter

Many fans thought that Sam might call her daughter Poppy

Last week, Sam shared the first photo of her newborn daughter on social media. She posted a black-and-white photo showing her and boyfriend, Paul Knightley, with their two children. "Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl," she captioned the sweet family snap. A spokesperson for the couple announced the exciting news that they had welcomed their second baby together on Sunday, telling HELLO! Online: "Samantha and Paul are delighted to welcome a baby girl into the world, both mother and baby are doing well."