Primark has released a Harry Potter range for babies! What do you think of Primark's new Harry Potter selection for babies?

Primark has become the new place to shop for budding witches and wizards everywhere, thanks to its huge range of Harry Potter merchandise. And as if T-shirts, jumpers, mugs, cushions and pyjamas weren't enough, the cost-effective high street store has introduced some magical bits and bobs for all of those baby Harry Potter fans out there (or much more likely their parents who want very cute photos)!

Primark has a new range of Harry Potter baby grows

The range includes baby grows with 'Future Wizard' emblazoned across the front, along with Harry's round spectacles and the lightning scar, and another with the Hogwarts crest imprinted across it. There is also a simply adorable pointed hat, and a set of Potter-printed bibs available. Primark shared a snap of the selection on Instagram writing: "Calling all budding wizards and witches," and fans were quick to discuss the range, with one writing: "Buying these now ready so our future babies can have matching," while another added: "Awww so cute! Little witch in the making lol."

If Harry Potter isn't really your thing, Primark has also introduced a similar Disney-themed range, and shared photos of the Minnie and Mickey Mouse baby grows and bibs online, writing: "Add some Disney magic to the little one's wardrobe."

The baby grow's read 'Future Wizard'

