Ferne McCann says she feels 'scared, lonely and sad' in new documentary The TV star has opened up about her difficult year

Ferne McCann has opened up about becoming mum to daughter Sunday in a new documentary. Speaking in the ITVBe show Ferne McCann: First Time Mum, the former TOWIE star revealed that while being pregnant was exciting, her world was turned upside down by the experience. Ferne gave birth on 2 November, a couple of weeks before her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins was found guilty of carrying out an acid attack in an east London nightclub in April. Ferne said in the documentary: "There is not a day goes by that I haven’t cried. It’s for so many reasons, it’s because I’m scared, I feel lonely, I feel sad.”

Ferne McCann and daughter Sunday

The Sunday Mirror reports that Ferne, 27, has found it difficult to ignore the negative comments regarding her family situation. She explained: “It was absolute hell and it is hell." The star added: “I feel like I’m in a situation where I’m damned if I do and damned if I don’t, whatever I do, whatever move I make people are going to have an opinion." Despite the bad press, the actress explains she is now trying to move forward and focus on being mum to her four week old little girl Sunday.

Evening All From My Little Munchkin 💗👶🏼 A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on Dec 3, 2017 at 10:27am PST

Just last week, Ferne took Sunday into the This Morning studios to meet presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. Holly cradled the baby to her chest as she and Phillip interviewed Ferne about motherhood. "It's so nice to be back. I'm good. I've moved back into my mum's house," Ferne said.

LOOK: Ferne McCann wows in high-street style

The 27-year-old reality TV star also explained her daughter's name, saying: "Obviously, whatever I was going to call her, I think people are inevitably going to have their opinion… I wasn't going to go for a traditional name, was I, let's have it right. From the beginning I loved Sunday; there's a face cleanser with that name. I named her after a face cleanser! But I just loved the sound."

I wonder what I look like in your eyes because in mine you look perfect 🖤. _____________________________ I 🖤 you Sunday Skye. Outfit credits tagged. A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on Dec 9, 2017 at 8:22am PST

Speaking about motherhood, she added: "As soon as she arrived, and every minute that I spend with her, the love just grows so much. And I think for me, this year it wasn't part of the plan to have a baby, but you can't plan life. It just happened. I wasn't the most maternal person, but now I feel so maternal. And I'm just so in love with her."

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum is on ITVBe at 9pm on Tuesday.