Nadia Sawalha's fans in tears as she opens up about devastating miscarriages The Loose Women panellist and her husband Mark Adderley spoke about their miscarriages

Nadia Sawalha and her husband Mark Adderley have spoken out about the devastation of having multiple miscarriages. The Loose Women panellist and her TV producer husband have suffered four miscarriages, and gave a raw and honest account of their experiences in a new podcast, titled "Dealing With the Heartbreak of Miscarriage." Both Nadia and Mark broke down on several occasions as they relived their painful memories. Nadia, through tears, shared: "From the second you know you're pregnant you start making plans. It doesn’t make any difference how far you are. You can see their face, you can see their smile, start planning where they will go to school."

Nadia Sawalha and Mark Adderley gave a raw account of their devestating miscarriages

Nadia and Mark – who share daughters Maddie, 15, and Kiki-Bee, nine – recalled each miscarriage, along with the traumatic birth of their oldest daughter Maddie, with Nadia saying: "We then had our darling Maddie. She was so precious – born on Christmas Day – a survivor of torture after a traumatic birth." After their third miscarriage, the couple kept the baby's foetus in the freezer because they didn’t want it to go anywhere. Mark said that: "It felt strangely peaceful, because there was some kind of comfort I felt." Nadia then admitted that throughout her pregnancy with their youngest, Kiki, she spent the whole time worrying. "I wasn’t waiting to have a baby, I was waiting to have a miscarriage," she said.

Nadia and Mark are doting parents to daughters Maddie and Kiki

The podcast – which was also uploaded onto YouTube – had viewers in tears following the couple's story. One fan wrote: "Thank you for talking so honestly about this, i cried my entire way through this podcast, both of your bravery is amazing. Again i can't thank you both enough for this," while another said: "Awww nadia I cried the whole way through this. Thank you for being so raw and honest with your emotions and the details on what happened." A third added: "What a remarkable couple. Thank you for sharing your story with us x﻿."

