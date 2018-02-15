Loading the player...

Georgia Jones shares reality of being a breastfeeding mum Georgia and Danny Jones welcomed their baby son, Cooper, in January

Georgia Jones has opened up about the realities of breastfeeding! The new mum and her husband, McFly band member Danny Jones, welcomed their baby son, Cooper Alfie in January, and Georgia has now spoken about the painful realities of being a mother to a newborn. Sharing a photo of her engorged breast on Instagram, she wrote: "NO! This isn't a sexy Valentine's Day selfie! This is me and my engorged boob.... it's hot, red, rock hard and pretty painful! So full with milk it feels like it's going to pop! But this is sooooo incredibly common... new mummies... if this happens to you get yourself in a nice hot bath/shower and massage the heck out of that boob! It's not pleasant, but trust me it really helps get that milk flowing & eases the pressure! #newmum #engorgedbreast #ouch #newmumtips #newmumadvice #yougotthis."

Georgia shared a photo while talking about the painful realities of breastfeeding

Her followers were quick to comment with their own experiences, with one writing: "Well done for raising awareness for this! I had no idea this happened first time round and ended up in a right state with mastitis. Top work. Hope it eases," while another added: "That looks like it may be verging on mastitis. I had it in the early days because my baby had an undiagnosed tongue tie so she wasn't taking milk efficiently and my boobs turned into rocks! Just something to bear in mind. We had it clipped and we are still happily feeding 20 months later."

The couple welcomed baby Cooper in January

Speaking about welcoming their first child, Danny told HELLO!: "I keep looking at him and going we created him, we created those ears, those fingers, those toes." Georgia added: "It just melts my heart to see them together. As soon as Cooper was born and he went straight on to Danny’s chest, he was in bits."

