David Beckham makes baby niece Peggy laugh as fans ask if he's feeling broody The father-of-four is a doting uncle to his sister Joanne's little girl

David Beckham has had his fair share of experience when it comes to looking after children, and the father-of-four certainly proved to be a hit with the newest member of the family – his baby niece Peggy. The retired footballer looked like he was in his element as he bonded with two-month-old, who appeared to find her famous uncle rather amusing. Taking to his Instagram account to share a sweet photo of the pair together, David captioned the post: "Apparently to my gorgeous little niece Peggy I’m pretty funny... @joannebeckham @sandra_beckham49@krissydonners."

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet snapshot, with one asking: "Absolutely adorable, does it make you broody again?" Another said of Peggy, who looked adorable dressed in a polka dot babygrow, "Beautiful niece." The footballer's younger sister Joanne Beckham welcomed little Peggy with partner Kris Donnelly on 9 December. She announced the happy news on social media, writing: "9.12.17 THE DAY OUR LIVES CHANGED FOREVER. Such an amazing feeling starting our own family, the love I have for our little princess Peggy is one that is so unconditional! I'd never of been able to do it without the love of my life ... @krissydonners you was my strength! Thank you ..my family."

David Beckham made his baby niece Peggy laugh

A devoted dad to his sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 13, and daughter Harper, six, who he shares with fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham, David often shares snippets of their busy family life with fans across his social media platforms. The star previously told HELLO! that his family was everything to him, saying: "My family is the biggest accomplishment I have. I'm so proud of Victoria and my children; they're my greatest achievement."

Earlier in the month, Victoria shared a sweet video of David and their daughter Harper singing the lyrics to Tomorrow from the musical Annie. Victoria captioned the video: "Sing-along with daddy," along with several laughing crying face emojis. The family also recently celebrated youngest son Cruz's 13th birthday, with both David and Victoria paying sweet tributes to the teenager on his big day.