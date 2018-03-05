Enrique Iglesias shares an adorable video of his baby- see the post The singer and his tennis ace girlfriend Anna Kournikov welcomed twins Lucy and Nicholas in December last year

Enrique Iglesias has shared an adorable video of his baby daughter Lucy. The clip, posted on Instagram, shows the doting dad planting multiple kisses on the tot’s chubby cheeks. Enrique, 42, and his girlfriend- former tennis ace Anna Kournikova- welcomed twins Lucy and Nicholas in December last year. Although the Spanish hitmaker didn’t confirm which of the twins featured in the video, it is most likely to be Lucy as the baby was dressed in a baby grow covered in pink butterflies. "Can’t get enough of my sunshine,"Enrique captioned the sweet clip, in which he said "I love you"to his 11-week-old daughter. The father of three jokingly imitated little Lucy, saying, "No dad, don’t kiss me so much," in a baby voice.

Enrique Iglesias shared a sweet video of baby daughter Lucy

Fans naturally couldn’t get enough of the cute post, with one commenting:"That is a beautiful father and daughter moment, she is adorable."Another added: “"love seeing your new journey as a daddy!" Enrique and Anna introduced their twins on 16 January 2018, posting snaps of each baby on their respective Instagram accounts. The couple both referred to the newborns as their "sunshine".

Little Lucy has a twin brother called Nicholas

The Hero singer seems to be loving fatherhood, and his mother Isabel Preysler told HOLA! that he is “extraordinarily happy.” Enrique’s sister, Tamara Falco Preysler also told HOLA! that "Lucy looks more like Anna, she is blonde and has blue eyes, and Nico looks more like Enrique." In January, Anna shared a video on Instagram showing her working out, showing how she snapped back into shape after giving birth to the twins the month before. Fans were quick to praise her incredible post-baby body, with one writing: "She looks great for just having twins!"