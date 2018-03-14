Steve Backshall asks fans for advice after revealing he's having twins with wife Helen Glover The couple shared their happy news on Instagram

Steve Backshall has thanked fans for their "overwhelming" amount of love after he and his wife Helen Glover announced that they are expecting twins. Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the Wildlife expert has jokingly asked his followers for help. "THANKYOU all so much for your kindness," he wrote in the caption. "@helenglovergb and I are completely overwhelmed. Any advice on how to deal with twins will be much appreciated!!!!"

Fans immediately rushed to post comments, with one suggesting: "A routine! They tend to tag team too. Freeze lots of food as you’ll be too busy/tried to cook. Get the sleep in now....life changing, but all worthwhile!" Another said: "Listen to advice but trust your own instincts. All children are different and what works for one parent does not work for another. Enjoy the journey of parenthood it’s a bumpy ride but so worth it." A third post read: "I've not got twins, but I've got two teenage girls. My advice! Start saving."

Steve, 44, and Helen, 31, announced that they are expecting twins this summer. When sharing their happy news, the Olympic rower took to Twitter to post snaps, one of her showing off her growing baby bump, while another was a photo of her husband lying on the grass and looking at two chicks. "Soooo... The biggest adventure of our lives… 2 little chicks of our own arriving this summer!!! @SteveBackshall," she tweeted. Meanwhile, her husband wrote: "On the boat with my three favourite people; seems this summer we’ll have some wee ones of our own." This will be the first children for Helen and Steve. The couple tied the knot in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine in September 2016, in Cornwall.