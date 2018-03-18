Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe welcome second baby – see the sweet announcement The actor and his wife are also parents to two-year-old daughter Iris

A big congratulations to Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe, who have welcomed their second baby – a little boy named Luke. The couple made the announcement in The Times on Sunday, revealing that their son was born on 10 March. It read: "On 10th March 2018 to Hannah (Bagshawe) and Edward, a son, Luke Richard Bagshawe, brother to Iris." The couple are also the proud parents to two-year-old daughter Iris Mary, who was born in June 2016.

Eddie, 35, and Hannah, 34, announced their pregnancy news in November, shortly before their third wedding anniversary. The couple were married at Babington House in Somerset on 15 December 2014, with the couple just inviting "a small number of close family and friends" to their intimate wedding ceremony.

Just two months later, Eddie won Best Actor awards at both the Oscars and the BAFTAs for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything. The happy news falls in the same week as the British physicist's tragic death, with Eddie being one of the first to pay tribute to him. "We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet," he said in a statement. "My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family."

Although notoriously private about his family life, Eddie proudly opened up about fatherhood while appearing on The Ellen Show shortly after Iris' birth. The English actor said: "She is heaven. Her name is Iris… Before you're a parent you sort of hear people talking about [sleepless nights] and then suddenly you're the guy who's floating in constant jet lag with an IV of caffeine. And so I've become that person. But then occasionally there's that amazing thing where it's three o'clock in the morning and you're sort of gently furious, and you get a little smile and your heart breaks a bit, and it's all totally worth it."