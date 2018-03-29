Alex Jones reveals exciting news alongside photo of son Ted The doting mother celebrated Ted's first birthday in January

Alex Jones has some very exciting news to share with fans! The One Show presenter is due to release her first parenting book next week. Alex shared a photo on Instagram, revealing that the copies have just come back from the printers and they're ready to go on sale. Alex was pictured carrying her son Ted, who playfully waved his hand in his mum's face. "My new book 'Winging It!' is out on April 5th. (I can't actually believe it)," Alex wrote.

She continued: "They're back from the printers and I have five signed copies to give away. Just post a picture that sums up your parenting experience, good or bad, tag me and include the hashtag #ImWingingItToo – I can't wait to see them! The best/funniest five will be contacted on 9th April by @lagombooks."

The TV star started writing her book last year when she was on maternity leave. She only took three months off work – balancing motherhood with presenting The One Show and penning her survival guide for new mums. Alex, 41, explained that Winging It is aimed for older parents-to-be and details Alex's own experience as well as those of other mums and dads who had sent in their stories.

The Welsh beauty became a mum for the first time in January 2017, welcoming son Ted with husband Charlie Thomson. Ted – full name Edward Alan Burrell Thomson – was born at the Hammersmith and Fulham hospital weighing 7lbs 11oz. Of her new arrival, Alex said: "It was all very straightforward. Charlie was with me and mum and dad were in the waiting room… We're in this bubble the three of us. It's just the best time."

Shortly after the birth, Alex called The One Show and said on air: "We're a bit behind on the whole name thing because we didn't know if we were having a boy or a girl. We thought, 'When we see him we'll know what he looks like', but actually it's really hard."