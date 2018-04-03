Emma Willis reveals she is broody as she presents This Morning with Rylan Clark-Neal The mum-of-three gushed over an adorable baby boy during Tuesday's segment

Emma Willis is a doting mother of three, but she hinted that she wouldn’t mind having another child on Tuesday's This Morning. Presenting the popular ITV daytime show alongside Big Brother co-host Rylan Clark-Neal, Emma couldn’t help but gush over a sweet baby boy after interviewing two survivors of the Las Vegas shooting, one of whom was expecting the little boy when the attack took place. Emma told Rylan that she was feeling broody following the interview, to which he joked: "You've got a load of babies! I've not got one yet, so if there's any going, I'm getting it."

Emma Willis admitted she was broody on This Morning

The TV presenter's confession comes after she revealed she wouldn’t be having any more children. Emma shares Isabelle, eight, Ace, six, and Trixie, one, with husband Matt Willis, and told The Sun: "That's it! 100 per cent. I will be keeping Matt away from me now. I don't need any more work!" The star has also said that becoming a mum has made her a lot more confident, admitting that she no longer lets people's opinions affect her so much.

"There was a point when I was younger when I would let it affect me. Nobody wants to hear horrible things about themselves. But, for me, the minute I had children, everything changed because I had to stop thinking about me," Emma told Cosmopolitan. "So am I going to worry about someone saying I've got fat legs or not liking my dress? Yes, it will bother me, but I'm not going to let it ruin my day. That's the way I deal with it."

Emma and Rylan Clark proved a hit with viewers on This Morning

Emma and Rylan's presenting skills were praised by viewers during Tuesday show, with many taking to Twitter to share their views. One wrote: "So great to see Emma and Rylan together again for the week," while another said: "Emma and Rylan on This Morning is the best!" A third added: "I'm loving Emma and Rylan presenting this. They're doing such a good job This Morning." The pair are currently filling in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who are on their Easter holidays.Emma has previously presented This Morning four times alongside hosts included Eamonn Holmes, while Rylan – who until last year acted as the show's entertainment correspondent – has hosted it six times, alongside the likes of Ruth Langsford, Holly Willoughby and Geri Horner.