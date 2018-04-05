The One Show's Alex Jones reveals she was close to depression after giving birth The One Show host is a proud mother to baby Teddy

Alex Jones has revealed that she was close to suffering from depression following the birth of her son Teddy last year. During Thursday's Lorraine, the One Show host confessed that her life completely changed when her little boy arrived, adding that she found breastfeeding particularly difficult. When guest presenter Christine Lampard asked, "You've said in the book, you were close to depression?" Alex replied: "Yes, there was so much pressure when I was trying to breastfeed, all you want to do is keep this little human alive. There is too much pressure on women to breastfeed, it was so painful."

Alex Jones and husband Charlie welcomed little Teddy in January 2017

The 41-year-old added: "I'd be in tears, and nobody tells you that beforehand. In the end Charlie [her husband] went out and got a bottle of formula, and said 'you're trying your best but we need to feed Ted'. And in the end it did get better." Alex then continued: "I didn't want to stop. If that conversation was a bit more out in the open, it would be better… Parenthood is joyous and incredible but sometimes it is hard and difficult, sometimes you don't want to be a parent. It is a rollercoaster."

Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson welcomed their son in January 2017 – and just three months later, the TV star had returned to host The One Show. Speaking about her decision to return to work so soon afterwards, Alex explained: "I think women find it hard to be able to admit that they want to go back to work and that they are going to go back a bit earlier than everyone thinks is acceptable. It's ok to say I like my job and I want to continue doing it while I'm a mother."

The One Show host appeared on Lorraine to talk about her book

She added: "It is a worry. People expect you to say the baby is the most important, and of course it is, but side-by-side you still want to be the same person you were before. You'll never be exactly the same, of course. I think it's OK to say, 'Yes I'm going to go back to work'. I went back a bit too soon. Before you have a baby you don't really understand how it’s going to change you. I made promises that were a sort of unrealistic. Three and a half months was very early. But we made it work."

