Jamelia opens up about terrifying moment her baby stopped breathing

Jamelia joined This Morning on Monday to discuss the horrific moment her newborn baby, True, stopped breathing. The singer revealed that she had been holding her baby girl when she flung herself backwards, and stopped breathing. Jamelia was coached in CPR by an operator after her older children called 999 for help. Chatting to Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes about the terrifying incident, she said: "After two minutes, I remember my daughter going limp. I felt like she was giving up. I thought she was going to die. If it wasn't for my older daughters, I don't know if True would still be here. I did not cope well with the pressure, I didn't know what to do."

Hoping to encourage other parents to look into how to perform CPR, she continued: "Don't make the same mistake I did. Get yourself educated and if your child stops breathing, you will know what to do. A lot of people make the wrong assumptions. This is why they encourage you to get first aid training on a yearly basis. Even up to yesterday she had an episode, she was choking and I was able to deal with it and she was fine within about five seconds. The difference of having that knowledge is invaluable. As a mother you want to be in control. For True this is a reflux problem she had and it could happen again."

She added: "I am absolutely fine. She choked yesterday and I knew exactly how to deal with it. I was calm and I was confident all because I had the training. A total difference. I dread to think what could have happened if my elder daughter had not been there." The mum-of-three also posted about the incident in more detail on her blog, describing how she panicked when she realised she couldn't do anything to help True. She wrote: "My eldest daughter, Téja, then came into the room with the emergency operator on the phone, who, through my daughter, instructed me on Baby CPR. An amazing feat in itself as she had to simultaneously calm me down in order to pass on the information. After 2 rounds of breaths and chest compressions, True began to foam at the mouth and a tiny gasp was made. It felt like she had drawn that tiny breath for the both of us."

