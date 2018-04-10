Helen Glover and Steve Backshall lose unborn twin The couple announced the sad news on Monday night

Olympic rower Helen Glover and her TV wildlife expert husband Steve Backshall have announced they have lost one of the twins they were expecting. The Team GB rower expressed the sad news on Monday night, revealing that "one baby hadn't made it".

"Thanks for all your lovely messages. We've had the hard news that one baby hasn’t made it but we are very excited and hopeful for the remaining baby to arrive this summer xx," explained the gold medallist.

Steve Backshall also opened up to his more than 95,000 followers, saying: "Many thanks for all your kind messages. We've had the news that one twin has not survived, but are still looking forward to our new addition this summer. SB."

The sad news comes just one month after the couple announced they were expecting twins. Helen, 31, shared the exciting news by showing off her growing baby bump in a photo, and also posting a snap of her husband lying on the grass and looking at two chicks. "Soooo… The biggest adventure of our lives… 2 little chicks of our own arriving this summer!!!@SteveBackshall," she tweeted.

Helen and Steve tied the knot in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine in September 2016, in Cornwall. Surrounded by Steve’s former Strictly Come Dancing co-stars, including Judy Murray, Thom Evans, Sunetra Sarker and Jake Wood, and Olympic athletes, such as Helen’s gold medal rowing partner Heather Stanning, who was maid of honour, the couple exchanged vows which they had written themselves in a picture perfect setting on a Cornish clifftop with views of St Michael’s Mount.

