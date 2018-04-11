Kirsten Dunst shows off blossoming baby bump Kirsten Dunst is expecting her first child with her fiance, Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst looked happy and healthy as she was spotted wearing a loose black sundress over her blossoming baby bump on Tuesday. The Spiderman actress accessorised the casual look with a pair of sunglasses and flip flops with a brown shoulder bag while leaving a tennis club on Tuesday. The star is expecting her first child with her fiance, Jesse Plemons, also an actor who is best known for his roles in Friday Night Lights and Black Mirror.

Kirsten recently revealed that she was ready to have children. Chatting to Marie Claire back in July 2017, she explained: "I'm at a stage in my life where I'm like, I've been working since I was three. It's time to have babies and chill. I wasn't one of those, 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much. That love is just like… you can't experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mum, 'Where's Kiki?' I just love that love. That's what I want."

Despite rumours, the 35-year-old revealed that she was expecting her first child with a stunning photoshoot for Rodarte, which showed her cradling her bump while wearing a flowing pink gown. Kirsten also revealed that her wedding dress would be made by the brand. Chatting on Live with Kelly and Ryan, she said: "If you find the right person, it's amazing". The pair originally met while playing husband and wife on Fargo in 2016, and Kirsten opened up about his proposal on The Tonight Show, she said: "I was a little sick when [he proposed], which was funny. But that's good. Sickness and in health, you know… I was in sweats."

