Kim Kardashian congratulates sister Khloe on her 'beautiful' baby girl Khloe and Tristan Thompson welcomed their first child together on 12 April

Kim Kardashian has congratulated sister Khloe on the birth of her first baby, revealing that the newborn tot is "gorgeous". Taking to Twitter just a day after Khloe welcomed her first daughter in a hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, Kim wrote to her 59 million fans: "@khloekardashian I'm so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy!

She continued: "I can't wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL." The mum-of-three, who welcome her third child via a surrogate in January, also said of the new bundle of joy: "You guys she's so gorgeous!!!!!".

The tweets were met with hundreds of messages of congratulations from adoring fans, with one writing: "I've never been so happy that someone who deserves something so much in her life finally got it. A little girl. I'm so glad and proud of Khloe. She's going to be the best momma ever."

Others, however, were more concerned about new dad Tristan Thompson, who days before had been accused of cheating on pregnant Khloe. "I hope she kicked a certain someone with the other leg," wrote a follower. Whilst another one quipped: "She better not take Tristan back lorddddddd".

Just a day before Khloe welcomed her first daughter, it was alleged that Tristan had been unfaithful to her, with photos and footage published by the Daily Mail seemingly showing him getting close to a woman in New York City on Saturday 7 April. TMZ and The Shade Room subsequently released a video purportedly showing Tristan and the same woman entering his hotel at 5am. The reports came just one day after pregnant Khloe shared an Instagram photo showing her and Tristan kissing as he held her baby bump. Alongside the image, she wrote: "We are ready whenever you are little mama."

