Helen Glover shows off growing baby bump for first time The Olympic rower is expecting her first child with husband Steve Backshall in the summer

Helen Glover has given fans a very exciting pregnancy update, by sharing the first photo of her growing baby bump! The Olympic rower shared the gorgeous selfie on Instagram and Twitter, showing off her changing figure as she posed side-on. "The bump has definitely decided to show up for Sunday PJ evening. Holy moly! This baby has decided to tap dance all afternoon too," Helen wrote.

The mother-to-be, who is expecting her first child with husband Steve Backshall in the summer, was flooded with compliments from her followers. Replying to one friend who commented on her "neat bump", Helen revealed: "It's crazy, it changes every day!" She added: "I'm not sure actually! There are definitely days I'm very puffy and that changes by the hour!" In another commented, she wrote: "It's suddenly very noticeable!"

Helen showed off her growing baby bump

Helen, 31, and Steve, 45, announced the athlete's pregnancy in March, by sharing a photo of Helen's tiny baby bump and another picture of Steve gazing at two chicks. "Soooo... The biggest adventure of our lives… 2 little chicks of our own arriving this summer!!! @SteveBackshall," Helen tweeted. Her wildlife presenter husband also posted: "On the boat with my three favourite people; seems this summer we'll have some little ones of our own... @Helenglovergb."

The rower announced her pregnancy in March

Earlier this month, the couple sadly announced that Helen had lost one of her twins. The Team GB rower explained on Twitter: "Thanks for all your lovely messages. We've had the hard news that one baby hasn't made it but we are very excited and hopeful for the remaining baby to arrive this summer xx." Steve also opened up to his more than 95,000 followers, saying: "Many thanks for all your kind messages. We've had the news that one twin has not survived, but are still looking forward to our new addition this summer. SB."

Helen and Steve tied the knot in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine in September 2016, in Cornwall. Surrounded by Steve's former Strictly Come Dancing co-stars, including Judy Murray, Thom Evans, Sunetra Sarker and Jake Wood, and Olympic athletes, notably Helen's gold medal rowing partner Heather Stanning, who was maid of honour, the couple exchanged vows which they had written themselves.