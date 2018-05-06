Jools Oliver touches upon on miscarriage tragedy in heartfelt message to midwives Jamie Oliver's wife penned an emotional post to thank her midwives on International Day of the Midwife

Jools Oliver took to social media on Saturday to thank her midwives for helping her during the births of her five children, Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, Petal, nine, Buddy, seven, and River, one. The Little Bird designer, who shares her children with TV chef Jamie Oliver, also tragically revealed that she had lost two "little angels". Sharing a picture of herself cradling her youngest, River, shortly after his birth, Jools wrote in the caption: "In celebration of International day of the midwife. Highlighting the magnificent and vital role that midwives play in bringing our babies into the world. We have been so lucky to have been blessed with the most wonderful midwives for each of our 5 children and the 2 little angels we lost."

Jools Oliver touched upon her heartbreak at losing two "little angels"

The doting mum continued: "Kind, calm, warm and gentle. When you are scared and at your most vulnerable the squeeze of a hand and a stroke of your head means more than they will ever know. Thank you xxx." Jools' message struck a chord with her followers, with many taking to the comments section to praise her for her words. "Love your message and picture. So sweet and true," one wrote, while another said: "That squeeze of a hand – so true and so needed." A third added: "Thank you for sharing x. Just lost our third baby and the midwives been amazing, couldn’t do without them! Sorry for your loss as well."

Jools and Jamie Oliver are the proud parents of five children

Jools has previously opened up about one of her devastating miscarriages during a chat with Daily Mail, explaining the impact it had on her future pregnancies. She explained: "I had a miscarriage at three months, which makes you so worried once you are pregnant again - it makes it impossible to enjoy the early stages of pregnancy."

The former model often posts gorgeous photographs of her children on social media, giving fans an insight into her and Jamie's busy family life away from the spotlight. Jools recently shared her favourite mum moment after posting a picture of Buddy walking back home after being collected from school. Jools told her followers that she would "forever remember" picking up her son, and spoke about how happy the simple moment from her daily routine had made her feel. She said: "Will forever remember these moments.. Picking Bud up from school, a beautiful, spring afternoon, a happy little boy with his violin on his back. The happiest moments of my day forever grateful."

