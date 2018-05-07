Cat Deeley shows off bare baby bump in tiny bikini just weeks ahead of second birth The TV star is due to welcome her second child with husband Patrick Kielty

With her due date just around the corner, Cat Deeley is making the most of her time ahead of the arrival. The TV presenter, who is pregnant with her second child, looked in great shape as she posed for a beautiful picture on the beach. Kicking back on the sand, the glowing 41-year-old showed off her bare baby bump in a tiny, strapless yellow bikini. "Sunday funday," she simply captioned the snap. Fans immediately took to the post to write lovely comments, with one saying: "You look absolutely gorgeous." Another added: "The best picture ever."

Cat Deeley posed for this lovely picture over the weekend

The So You Think You Can Dance host, who is married to fellow TV star Patrick Kielty, announced her pregnancy in a heartfelt Twitter post in January. She told her followers: "Over-the-moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother! Can't wait to be a family of four in the spring. We're all so excited." Cat later revealed that her she is afraid of how her little boy will react to being a big brother. Talking to chat show host Steve Harvey, she said: "He gave me a black eye, he hit me with the ukulele – and it went all black and yellow and purple, he then threw sand in the eye so I went blind for ten minutes! So I'm really hoping this child survives! I haven’t told Milo yet about the pregnancy yet."

The TV star is due to welcome her second child with Patrick Kielty

Birmingham-born Cat and Patrick, 47, have been married since 2012, and moved to Los Angeles in 2016, both forging successful careers in the States. Before announcing her happy news, Cat revealed that she was hoping to have more children in the future. Chatting to Grazia, she said: "It's the best – and hardest – job. [When it comes to another child] the thing is I'm a worrier. What if something happens? I do want more kids. I love kids."

