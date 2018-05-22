Peter Andre's new photo of son Theo is 'cuteness overload' The little boy was all dressed for summer as he played in the garden

Peter Andre is one proud dad, and often shares snippets of his family life on social media. And on Tuesday, the Mysterious Girl singer's fans were delighted after he shared a sweet photo of his youngest son, Theo, one, dressed for the summer as he played in the garden. Wearing a pair of red shorts teamed with a blue T-shirt, trainers and a matching red back-to-front cap, Theo was pictured looking on at a bottle of water and some sun cream which were both laying on the grass. "Hmmm what do I do now? Sparkling water or the other thing?" Peter captioned the post.

Peter Andre's son Theo was dressed ready for summer

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "Omg cuteness overload," while another said: "Aww bless him he's so cute." A third added: "He is such a mini you, so cute, he won't be finding Cheerios in the garden though," referring to Peter's regular posts on Theo's obsession with the cereal. Over the past few weeks, the dad-of-four has been sharing videos of the little boy climbing into the food cupboard in the search of his favourite food, along with the hashtag #cheeriogate. "It's an ongoing saga," Peter said.

RELATED: Peter Andre reveals daughter's 'unbelievable' talent

Loading the player...

The singer certainly has his hands full with four children, and recently spoke to HELLO! about the challenges of having a large brood. "When there's two of them they can entertain each other. But when it gets to three and four - wow. They all want your attention!" Peter shares Theo and daughter Amelia, four, with his wife Emily MacDonagh.

Peter is a doting dad of four

Emily is keen for their two children to stay out of the spotlight, so Peter makes sure that their faces are always covered when he posts photographs of them in order to protect their privacy. Peter is also father to son Junior, 12, and daughter Princess, ten, from his marriage to Katie Price. Having grown up in the limelight, Junior and Princess often appear in pictures with their famous dad, and have even featured on TV shows such as Loose Women, where their mum is a regular panellist.

RELATED: Peter Andre's daughter is all grown up as she learns how to ride a bike