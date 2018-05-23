Loading the player...

Coronation Street's Simon Gregson reveals wife Emma nearly died from ectopic pregnancy The couple share three sons together

Coronation Street star Simon Gregson has opened up about his wife's harrowing experience after she suffered an ectopic pregnancy last year. The 43-year-old and his partner Emma Gleave returned to Wythenshawe Hospital - where the doctors saved her life - to mark 70 years of the NHS. Appearing on Wednesday's Lorraine, Emma explained: "In September last year I started to feel a little unwell, and I just got this pure pain in my stomach where I couldn't even stand up. I knew immediately that something was wrong." Simon added: "I was a bit worried because Emma is kind of 'all the special forces' rolled into one small body. So if she's in pain, she's in pain."

Simon Gregson and his wife Emma Gleave share three sons

Simon, who stars in the ITV soap as Steve McDonald, confessed that his wife's ruptured ectopic pregnancy was one of the scariest moments of his life. "That's when the realisation hit home that this is very serious," he shared. "I mean, the surgeon said afterwards that another couple and hours and she very possibly may have died." He added: "I think it's great to be able to raise awareness and help people understand how brilliant the staff at the NHS are." Emma then concluded: "The staff at Wythenshawe Hospital absolutely saved my life. Other women don’t have the outcome that I had unfortunately. So I was very lucky."

Simon and Emma have been married since 2010 and they share three sons together; Alfie, ten, Harry, eight and two-year-old Teddy. Last year, Simon revealed that the couple had suffered 11 devastating miscarriages. "Me and Emma have lost children," he told the Mirror. "First one at 21 weeks and four days. As a bloke being there and witness to all this, you feel completely helpless. Your wife who has carried the baby and has not given birth to the baby. Then there's all the stuff that goes along with being a human being - the chemical reaction, everything that goes on in your brain." He added: "The hormones and all that kind of stuff. The bloke's completely helpless. What's he supposed to do but support? Men and women grieve differently for all sorts of things. We decided to let Michelle show the raw emotion, but Steve's grief will come later."