Coleen Rooney and husband Wayne have been spending some quality family time together with their four young sons during their holiday to Barbados, and it looks like they are having a great time! Taking to Instagram on Saturday, proud dad Wayne shared a family photo of him and Coleen with their children, who all looked adorable dressed in smart shirts and shorts, while Coleen looked glamorous in a printed maxi dress as she held baby Cass. Fans of the footballer were quick to comment on the sweet image after it was uploaded online, with one writing: "Beautiful family," while another said: "Father goals".

Coleen and Wayne Rooney are on holiday with their four sons

It's an exciting year for Coleen and Wayne, who not only welcomed their fourth son Cass in February, but are set to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary in June. Talking to HELLO! ahead of the celebrations, the doting mum revealed that she would like to "in the future" renew their vows – but just not yet. "No, to be honest it doesn't seem like a long time ago that I got married. It goes so quick! Not at the moment, but maybe in the future. My mum and dad have renewed theirs a few times, they've been married 30-odd years. It's something I will consider in the future but not yet," she said.

The Rooney children are growing up fast!

There was also another celebration during the Rooney family's holiday, as middle son Klay turned five. Coleen paid a sweet tribute to her second oldest son on social media to mark the happy occasion, sharing a collage of photographs of him and writing next to it: "Our special little boy is 5 today!!! We love you so much Klay xxx." Pictures included a cute headshot of Klay dressed as the Big Friendly Giant for World Book Day, one of him in his smart school uniform, and a holiday selfie of him and mum Coleen.

