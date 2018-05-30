Tess Daly gives rare insight into family life to mark daughter Amber's birthday The Strictly Come Dancing host shares two daughters with husband Vernon Kay

Tess Daly is notoriously private when it comes to her family life, but the Strictly Come Dancing host delighted fans after she shared photographs from her daughter Amber's ninth birthday celebrations. The lucky little girl was treated to a unicorn-themed party, which was the envy of many – young and old! Pictures included a giant helium balloon in the shape of a unicorn, and some of Amber's birthday cards. Guests at the party, meanwhile, got to wear unicorn glasses, while tucking into a homemade birthday cake. "Happy birthday Amber. 9 today! Such a special day for a special girl. We love you so so much xxx," Tess captioned the post. Comments quickly followed, with one user writing: "Omg loving the unicorn and rainbows, even though I'm 43 and not 9!!" Another said: "I want a unicorn birthday party!"

Tess Daly's daughter Amber celebrated her birthday in style!

Amber's birthday falls perfectly during half term, and follows shortly after a family trip to Italy in the Easter holidays, where they attended the Rome ePrix during their stay. Tess also shared a photograph of oldest daughter Phoebe, 13, riding a Segway bike around the city. Looking very much like her mum with long blonde hair, fans were quick to comment on just how grown up she looked. One wrote: "Can't believe Phoebe is so big," while another said: "So grown up!!"

Guests tucked into a handmade birthday cake

Like a lot of other celebrities, Tess and husband Vernon Kay rarely show pictures of their daughter's faces. "Vernon and I have protected them early on, because until they're old enough to make a decision themselves, we feel it should be their choice rather than ours," Tess told Made for Mums. "We've just kept them out of the way of cameras, although part of me wants to show them off because I'm so proud of them," the TV presenter continued.

Unicorn balloons also featured at the party

Tess has previously opened up about her life away from the spotlight while chatting to HELLO!, revealing that she enjoys the times when her work allows her to spend more time at home with her children. "It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum," she said. The star also spoke about husband Vernon's close relationship with his girls, saying: "Vernon's also a brilliant dad. He's there at the netball matches, cheering on, and we never miss a concert. I'm very aware that you don't get these precious times back."

