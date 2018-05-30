Fearne Cotton shares rare photo of children at Ronnie Wood's twins birthday party Fearne is married to Ronnie Wood's son Jesse

Fearne Cotton enjoyed a family day out with Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood on Wednesday as they celebrated Ronnie and wife Sally's twins second birthday. The celebrity couple are the doting parents to daughters Alice and Gracie, and held a party for them on Wednesday. Fearne – who is married to Ronnie's son Jesse from his marriage to the late sixties model Krissy Findlay – took along her children Rex, four, and two-year-old Honey, and it looked like they had a wonderful time. Sharing a candid picture of the pair in a colourful ball pit, Fearne wrote: "Never happier than when in a ball pit #happybirthdayaliceandgracie."

Fearne Cotton's children attended Ronnie Wood's twins birthday party

Ronnie and Sally welcomed their twins on 30 May 2016.The twins are Sally's only children, while Ronnie is also a dad to Jesse, as well as Leah and Tyrone from his second marriage to Jo Wood. He also adopted her son Jamie from a previous marriage. It is clear that Ronnie is a devoted family man. Talking to HELLO! in 2017, the singer said: "Any time I'm with her [Sally] and the girls, that's the best for me, nothing tops it. When the twins come into our bed and we're all snuggled up together, that, for me, is wonderful – my idea of heaven. It's special. The girls are so cuddly and gorgeous. I'm a lucky man."

Fearne's husband Jesse Wood with his half-sisters as babies

Fearne first met Ronnie's son Jesse while in Ibiza in 2011, and was later introduced to his famous dad while at a concert by the late Bobby Womack. Recalling the memory to Daily Mail, Fearne said: "He was standing with Rod Stewart and it was completely surreal but they were both very sweet to me." Feane also gave an insight into Ronnie as a grandfather to her own children, adding: "The other day I went there and Rex was on th sofa with Ronnie watching the animated film Up. It was the cutest thing imaginable."

