Jools Oliver shares dreamy countryside photo with son River – and he is getting so big! The youngest son of Jamie and Jools Oliver turns two in August

Many parents could relate to Jools Oliver as she voiced her sadness for the fast-approaching end to the half term holidays over the weekend. The doting mum-of-five chose to illustrate her words with a gorgeous picture of her youngest son River taking a walk in the countryside before bedtime, and the picture went down a treat with her fans on social media. In the snapshot, the one-year-old is seen with a toy pushchair as he walks down the centre of a large field. "A stroll with his pram before bath, beautiful countryside. Not ready for them to go back to the madness of school just yet," she wrote.

Jamie and Jools Oliver's son River enjoying the countryside

Fellow parents took to the comments section in agreement with one writing: "Ahh I know, dreading being back in the routine of school," while another said: "No more school would suit me fine." Others commented on just how sweet River looked. "This is just so lovely. It's the little moments isn’t it," one wrote. "Aw bless him, lovely memory maker," a fourth added. River is doted on by his parents and siblings. Jools and husband Jamie Oliver are also the proud parents of Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, nine-year-old Petal and seven-year-old Buddy.

Back in August, Jools shared a sweet first birthday message for River. She wrote: "Happy first birthday little River Rocket Blue Dallas. The moment we first met you, I think I was clinging on to you pretty tightly!" She added: "You have brought so much happiness and love in to our family. You are the happiest little soul with the biggest smile and dimple and you are so adored by your big sisters and brother and everyone around you. So looking forward to waking you up now for the biggest cuddle."

Jamie and Jools are the proud parents of five

Jamie and Jools have been married since June 2000, and are childhood sweethearts. Last year, Jools gave an insight into her and Jamie’s long-lasting romance when she took to Instagram to share a photo of a pile of love letters Jamie had written when they were teenagers. Jools wrote: "When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax without fail! These are only half of them. I started reading them and it brought back just the best and happiest memories xxx missing u @jamieoliver."

