Alex Jones has been enjoying spending some quality time with her young family over the weekend, having taken a trip to Brecon, South Wales with husband Charlie Thomson and their young son Teddy, one. The One Show host was also joined by her parents Alun and Mary, and shared snippets of her trip with her followers on social media, including a picture of Teddy and her mum on a canal boat. "Boating in Brecon," she captioned the picture. Fans were quick to comment on just how big Teddy has grown since Alex last posted a photo of him, with one writing: "Teddy has grown from a baby to a toddler – cute," while another said: "My goodness, no longer a baby! Now a little boy." A third added: "How quickly they grow up, enjoy the memories." Alex also shared a family photo of her and husband Charlie with their little boy, posting an emoji over his face to protect his privacy - a practice many celebrities including Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton also follow.

Alex Jones with husband Charlie Thomson and their little boy Teddy

Alex, 41, welcomed her son in January 2017. The TV star and author, released her own parenting book earlier in the year, where she revealed that she struggled with postpartum after the birth of her son. She wrote in her book: "After having Teddy, I knew it was going to be bad, but nothing quite prepares you for just how exhausted and sore you feel just as you're about to embark on a lifelong marathon. How long did it take you to feel normal again? In all seriousness, it took me the best part of a year to really feel like myself again... even my bone shape had changed and nobody tells you about that."

The star is very open about her experiences as a first-time parent, and admitted that she thinks she went back to work too soon after having her son. Alex went back to The One Show just three months after giving birth, and spoke candidly about the realities of being a working mother on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast in April. She said: "I went back too soon. I was still trying to feed going back to work. After the meeting I'd try and express, then go into the rehearsal, and go back and try and express a little bit more, and my milk was in the fridge with all the food being given to the guests! I was like, this is not working, this is a nightmare."

Fans couldn't believe how grown up Teddy looked

Alex also said that she sometimes feels jealous of Teddy's nanny, Jess. She said: "Jess is a brilliant girl and we couldn't do without her. She's wonderful in so many ways and we love her, however there is still that feeling that I want to be doing the things that she's doing with Teddy. And it's really tough. I remember the one where he crawled for the first time and she'd sent a video of it to [husband] Charlie and I. And both of us were crestfallen, thinking - 'I wanted to see it!'" But she added: "It's a reality that all parents face, isn't it? You can't be there 24 hours a day."