Adam Thomas and his wife Caroline became the proud parents of two last month after the arrival of their daughter Elsie-Rose, and they are completely smitten! Taking to Instagram to share a gorgeous new picture of his two-week-old daughter, the former Emmerdale actor wrote in the caption that he had a "favourite child", but was quick to make sure his followers knew he was joking, especially his three-year-old son, Teddy. "I think I've got a favourite.. don't tell Teddy," he wrote, accompanied by a series of crying with laughter emojis. "Ps. When you learn to read Ted I was only joking. Elsie-Rose Thomas xx," he added.

Elsie-Rose was born on 20 May, and her parents announced her birth on their respective Instagram accounts. Adam, 29, took to his Instagram account to share a gorgeous picture of Caroline cradling their newborn baby as the couple's son Teddy, and their pet dog also lay on the sofa with the newest addition. "I owe you everything @carolinethomas23," he wrote next to the image. The following day, Caroline shared a gorgeous black-and-white picture of her and her baby girl, where she revealed her beautiful name. "Welcome to the Thomas family Elsie-Rose," she said.

Adam Thomas shared a gorgeous new photo of his newborn daughter Elsie-Rose

Adam – who played Adam Barton in Emmerdale – delighted fans with a sweet gender reveal video taken on Christmas Day, which saw the couple find out that they were expecting a little girl while surrounded by their family and friends. The proud parents were seen popping a giant balloon with the help of their son Teddy, which had pink confetti inside of it. Adam was visibly emotional as he jumped up and down with delight, and went to hug his mum as he took in the news.

The former Emmerdale star's wife Caroline with their daughter and son Teddy

Elsie-Rose is the newest addition to the Thomas family, many of which are in the world of showbiz. Adam's older brother Ryan recently starred in Neighbours as Rafael Humphreys, and was also in Coronation Street for many years playing Jason Grimshaw. During his time on the ITV soap, Ryan dated co-star Tina O'Brien, and the pair welcomed a daughter, Scarlett, who is now nine. While they are not together anymore, the pair remain friends. Adam also has a famous twin, Scott, who appeared in Love Island in 2016.

