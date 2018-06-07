Chrissy Teigen shares cutest photo of baby Miles on his original due date The adorable youngster arrived three weeks early

Chrissy Teigen's baby boy is officially the cutest! The celebrity mum has posted the most gorgeous photo of her son Miles on what was meant to be his original due date. Her little bundle of joy, who arrived three weeks early, was pictured sound asleep with his arm to his chest, swaddled in a blanket.

"Today was your original due date but you heard how cool we are since that's all we talk about (how cool we are) and you wanted to see what all the fuss was about, 3 weeks early," Chrissy captioned the adorable snap. "Well we tricked u! We are boring AF but we love you!"

Chrissy's baby boy arrived three weeks early

The 32-year-old model gave birth on 17 May, making the announcement on Twitter with the caption "Somebody's herrrrrrre!" along with several baby bottles and high five smiley emojis. A few days later, she shared the first picture of her newborn and announced his name. "Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens – We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!" Chrissy wrote.

Congratulations to Chrissy and John!

Miles is a younger brother for Chrissy and John Legend's first daughter, Luna, who helped her parents announce their pregnancy back in November. The sweet video, which they shared on Instagram, showed Luna gently stroking her mum's tummy. "What's in there?" Chrissy asked her two-year-old daughter, who sweetly replied: "Baby." Alongside the clip, Chrissy joked in the caption: "It's John's!"

The mother-of-two had been candid about her struggles to conceive her daughter, revealing in February 2016 that the couple had chosen to implant a female embryo during in vitro fertilisation that had resulted in the birth of baby Luna. "The first little girl didn't work, and then the second is Luna," she told InStyle, explaining that the couple started with 20 embryos that was narrowed down to three after screening.