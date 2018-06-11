EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite shares rare photo of her VERY imaginative daughter The actress shares two daughters with ex-husband Tom Ellis

Tamzin Outhwaite has one very imaginative little girl! The EastEnders actress delighted her fans over the weekend after sharing a rare photo of her daughter Marnie on Instagram, who had set up a makeshift hotel for her family in their garden. The five-year-old had pulled out all the stops, right down to placing paper fans on the beds for her guests! "My 5 yr old made a hotel with bunk beds, room service and glasses under your pillow. She made a fan and kept us cool," Tamzin shared. Comments quickly followed, with one user writing: "This is the cutest thing," while another said: "Ah kids have the best creative imaginations! So special." A third added: "Hope you have her a good Trip Advisor rating!!"

Marnie is Tamzin's youngest daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Ellis. The former couple are also parents to Florence, nine. Tamzin is extremely close to her daughters and has previously revealed that her return to EastEnders was all down to her oldest, whose wise words ultimately persuaded her to reprise her role as Mel Owen following a 15-year break.

Tamzin Outhwaite shared a sweet photo of her daughter and her hotel

Speaking to HELLO! and other publications about her return to the Square at a press day in December, she revealed that she had asked her daughter: "They have asked me to go back to ­EastEnders — what do you think?" to which Florence asked: "Can you come home every night?" After Mel replied that she could, Florence concluded: "Well do it!"

MORE: Has Tamzin Outhwaite got a new man in her life?

Tamzin has reprised her role as Mel Owen in EastEnders

Mel has also praised her daughters for helping her to be "less critical" about her career. In an interview with TV Times, the soap star said: "What you bring to your performance is the wisdom and the experience. But also for me, nothing is as important as making sure that my children are healthy. So as long as my kids are alright, the way that I played a certain scene is never going to be as important now."

MORE: Tamzin Outhwaite reveals how she starts her day with daughter Florence