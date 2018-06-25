Jamie Oliver's son River makes a major fashion statement in pink bonnet You will love the photo

Jamie Oliver's son River isn’t even two yet, but he is already proving to have his own unique sense of style, thanks to his mum Jools. The Little Bird childrenswear designer loves to dress her children in colourful outfits, and River looked adorable over the weekend while modelling a pink and white gingham bonnet while pretending to ride his dad's bike in the garden, which was teamed with a blue romper suit. The proud mum shared the photo on her Instagram account, simply writing: "Little dude," in the caption. Fans were quick to comment on the sweet image, with one writing: "The cuteness!!! I remember chopper bikes!!" Another said: "He's the sweetest thing ever!" A third joked: "He’ll hate you for that bonnet when he's older but so cute!!"

Little River looks adorable in his pink bonnet!

This isn’t the only time that River has been spotted sporting fancy headwear. Earlier in the year, the mini fashionista delighted onlookers once again in a summer-ready photo taken in the garden at the family's home, wearing a blue and white striped bonnet and a white romper suit featuring a Peter Pan collar, ruffled sleeves and a cat print. Jools often enjoys dressing her youngest in vintage clothing, and has also been known to recycle old baby clothes. Over the past year, River has been seen wearing a number of his mum's old pieces, including a pair of rabbit print dungarees – which had been worn by Jools and her two sisters. Jools posted a photo of her little boy wearing them back in February 2017, captioning it: "He such a little dude love him so much (dungarees a good 45 years old worn by all three sisters love seeing them on all of mine) xxx."

River - who will be celebrating his second birthday in August – is the much-loved baby of the Oliver clan. The little boy has four older siblings who dote on him, and often features across Jamie and Jools' social media platforms, much to the delight of their fans who have enjoyed watching him grow up. The celebrity couple are also parents to teenage daughters Poppy, 15, and Daisy, 14, as well as middle children Petal, nine, and their oldest son Buddy, seven.

Jools and Jamie Oliver's son has his own unique sense of style

It was a celebratory weekend just gone for Jamie and Jools, who celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on Sunday. Both paid heartfelt tributes to each other on social media, sharing photographs taken from their wedding day in 2000. Jamie and Jools started dating as teenagers and are just as in love now as they were then. Jamie told Jools she was his "soul mate," while Jools said that her "heart skips a beat" every time she sees Jamie's name on her phone – ahh!