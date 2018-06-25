Jacqueline Jossa's baby's name revealed in first photo with big sister Ella The former EastEnders star gave birth to her second child with Dan Osborne on Monday

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne are now the proud parents of two daughters following their baby girl's safe arrival into the world on Monday. And just hours afterwards, Dan delighted fans by sharing the first photo of her, revealing her name in the process. Taking to Instagram, the former TOWIE star posted a gorgeous picture of their daughter Ella, three, proudly cradling her little sister in her arms, and captioned it: "2/3 of my ABSOLUTE WORLD!! Welcome to the world Mia Osborne another little princess. Jacqueline did amazing, she is doing fine and baby is perfect. 25.06.2018."

Fans were quick to send their congratulations to the proud parents, with one writing: "Such a beautiful picture and name!! So over the noon for you all. Ella looks so proud," while another said: "So cute!!" A third added: "Congratulations to you both enjoy every second hope Jacqueline is well, sending lots of love."

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne's baby Mia with her big sister Ella

Earlier this month, Jacqueline had teased fans by posting a photo with a newborn baby, leading many of her Instagram followers to believe she had given birth. "How wild! There is a baby pretty much this size in my tummy!! Doesn't look like she could actually fit in there does it!! Soooo unreal!! Baby Milan is going to have a little best friend soon! Lovely day today with @paige_hawthorne and the girlies," she wrote, showing off her friend's baby.

Dan and Jacqueline appear to be on great terms, following their marital problems in May, which lead to a shock split. Dan temporarily moved out of their family home, but he appears to be now living with the family, with the couple's main priority being to both be present for their children. Dan is also dad to a son Teddy, four, from a relationship.

Shortly before welcoming her second child, Jacqueline paid a touching tribute to her daughter Ella, telling her fans just how much of a great big sister she will be. The actress shared a photo of her little girl on Instagram, writing next to it: "As she lays next to me (once in a while I just want to embrace and enjoy how little she still is! Even though she’s such a big girl now and sleeps on her own bed) I miss her when she sleeps, her smile is so amazing! She lights up my world and she is going to be the best big sister in the world!!"