Helen Glover shows off bare baby bump weeks before due date The Olympic champion is expecting her first child with husband Steve Backshall

Helen Glover is about to enter the third trimester of her pregnancy, and as her due date nears, the Olympic rower has delighted fans by sharing a photo of her growing baby bump. Helen, who is expecting her first child with husband Steve Backshall, showed off her changing figure as she exercised on a bike outdoors. Wearing cycling shorts and a sports bra, the mum-to-be took the photo from above and captioned it: "Taking the bump for a spin on the turbo before it gets too hot to move."

Fans clearly loved the photo and commented on how inspirational Helen is. "Really enjoying your posts. I was too scared/misinformed to go to gym/exercise when pregnant 15 years ago. You're re-educating a whole load of mums, well done!" one Instagram follower wrote. "You look fantastic and hope you are feeling fantastic too," another commented, while a third referenced the scorching UK weather and wrote: "Take care in this heat today."

Helen is expecting her first child with husband Steve Backshall

Helen, 32, and Steve, 45, announced the athlete's pregnancy in March, by sharing a photo of Helen's tiny baby bump and another picture of Steve gazing at two chicks. "Soooo... The biggest adventure of our lives… 2 little chicks of our own arriving this summer!!! @SteveBackshall," Helen tweeted. Her wildlife presenter husband also posted: "On the boat with my three favourite people; seems this summer we'll have some little ones of our own... @Helenglovergb."

Helen shares her top tips for keeping healthy:

A month later, the couple sadly announced that Helen had lost one of her twins. The Team GB rower explained on Twitter: "Thanks for all your lovely messages. We've had the hard news that one baby hasn't made it but we are very excited and hopeful for the remaining baby to arrive this summer xx."

The couple tied the knot in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! in September 2016, in Cornwall. Surrounded by Steve's former Strictly Come Dancing co-stars, including Judy Murray, Thom Evans, Sunetra Sarker and Jake Wood, and Olympic athletes, notably Helen's gold medal rowing partner Heather Stanning, who was maid of honour, the couple exchanged vows which they had written themselves.