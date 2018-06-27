Alex Jones' son Teddy steals the show in rare family photo The One Show presenter shares her only child with husband Charlie Thomson

Alex Jones' son Teddy is adorable! The One Show presenter's little boy has been enjoying a family holiday in Wales over the past few days, and it looks like he is having a wonderful time. His proud mum shared a new photo of him from their travels on her Instagram account, which pictured him walking down a country lane holding his mum's hand, dressed in a summer shirt and matching hat. "Me and my boy," Alex captioned the image. Fans were quick to comment about just how much Teddy had grown in the photo, with one writing: "Big boy now," while another said: "Aww bless him growing fast." A third added: "Growing so quickly!"

The One Show's Alex Jones and her little boy are having a wonderful time on holiday

The TV presenter has been away with her little boy and husband Charlie Thomson, and they have been making the most of the good weather. In another photo uploaded by Alex, the couple were pictured with her parents and other family members in a group photo, which she captioned: "Our little gang (minus the small ones. Sunset, bbqs and g and ts. What more do you need in life?"

MORE: Take a peak inside Alex Jones' house

Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson have been joined by their family on their trip

Alex, 41, welcomed her son on 22 January 2017, and he celebrated his first birthday at the beginning of the year. And although the little boy is keeping his mum on her toes, Alex recently opened up about her hopes of having another baby. She told The Mirror that her home life has quietened down since becoming a mum and becoming parents has brought her and Charlie closer. She said: "You become a team and it strengthens your relationship. You have to rely on each other, especially because we’re both working. I couldn’t do it without Charlie." She also revealed they will speak both Welsh and English to little Teddy, and she hopes to possibly be 'a mum to another, if we're lucky".

MORE: Alex Jones shares raw photo of newborn baby Ted in hospital