Jools Oliver has revealed that she would like another baby by the end of the year. The wife of Jamie Oliver is already a doting mum to five children, and while she is "very happy" with her family life, she admitted that there is nothing nicer than having a newborn to look after. During a rare interview on podcast Made by Mammas, the Little Bird designer was quizzed by hosts Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton on whether or not she and Jamie had finished with expanding their family, to which she replied: "No! I am going to be 44 in November so it would be nice to get it in before I am 44, but you don’t know if anything is going to happen. After that I think am getting a bit too old. I am very happy with what I've got, but a little baby you can't beat it!"

During the interview, Jools revealed that she never planned on having her children so close in age. Referring to her oldest daughters Poppy, 16, and Daisy, 15, she said: "It's difficult as they share the same friends, same boyfriends. It literally killed me having two so close." The couple then had a six year gap between having daughter Petal, nine, followed by Buddy, seven, and in 2016, they welcomed baby son River, one, who she gushed is a "nice addition to the family" who is very much adored by his siblings. "They love him! They absolutely adore him. He doesn’t really speak very much as there is so much noise and everyone speaks for him but everyone loves him," she said.

Jools also admitted it can be hard splitting her time between her children equally. " It's hard because I've got a girl who is doing her GCSEs and a girl who might have boyfriend troubles and I haven’t got the time to talk endlessly because physically you've done all the other bit beforehand," said Jools.

"Then I've got a two-year-old and I worry about him going outside in the garden and falling over so I sit outside with him while they have their dinner, so you can't split yourself in a million pieces. But I don't think I'm doing a bad job! Then Jamie isn’t really around in the week, but when he is here at the weekends I give him the little ones and I spend time with the older ones."

On what Jamie is like as a dad, Jools revealed that he is "very hands on" and likes to do all the "danger stuff" she wouldn’t do. "He does all the danger stuff I wouldn’t do like rafting and doing things upside down with River, that's not what I do!" she said.