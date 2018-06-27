Harry Kane's pregnant fiancée Katie Goodland celebrates lavish baby shower: see photos The England captain has been wowing crowds at the World Cup

Although Harry Kane has been keeping England football fans on their toes in Russia, his pregnant fiancée Katie Goodland has been left to watch his World Cup success from home, as she's pregnant with the footballer's second child. The couple, who are engaged to be married, already have a little girl together, Ivy, who is one. Keeping herself distracted, the expectant mother celebrated her baby shower in style with a whole host of close friends and family.

Harry Kane's pregnant partner Katie Goodland celebrated her baby shower in style

Alongside a series of pictures, Katie told her Instagram followers: "Cutest weekend for my baby shower." Some of the snaps sees a huge teepee erect in her garden, complete with patriotic bunting and a widescreen TV inside. Another picture saw a group of her female friends all dressed in pretty pyjamas, sipping cocktails and enjoying some popcorn as they watched Harry's team take on Panama. Mum-of-one - who is also referred to as Kate - has been with Harry for the past five years. She's a fitness professional. They met at school in Chigwell, Essex and became engaged last year while on holiday in the Bahamas.

World Cup 2018: Who is Harry Kane's girlfriend and other World Cup WAGs

The party was filled with lots of tasty treats

The 25-year-old previously shared a picture of her little girl wearing an England T-shirt, and in the caption she gushed: "Let's go Daddy!! #worldcup2018." With the impending arrival, fans are worried whether the England captain will have to miss any games. "Hope baby isn't due before the boys come home... although I hope they're there till the end too," wrote one follower. Meanwhile, others have been very impressed with his football so far, with one saying: "Wow! Amazing set up. Amazing player. Amazing man. Finally a decent role model!"

MORE: Tottenham striker Harry Kane is engaged!