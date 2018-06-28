Alex Jones pays sweet tribute to her 'two dads' The One Show presenter is currently on a family holiday in Wales

Alex Jones has been spending some quality time with her family this week on holiday in Wales, and has been sharing some lovely photos of her travels with her fans on social media, including a heartfelt tribute to two of the main men in her life. The One Show host posted a photo of her dad and who is assumed to be her husband's father, writing besides it: "My 2 dads. One is the original and best, but he other comes very close." During their holiday so far, Alex and her family, including her parents, husband Charlie Thomson and one-year-old son Teddy, have been making the most of the sunny weather with countryside walks and trips to the beach.

Alex Jones paid tribute to her two dads

The TV presenter often goes back to Wales with her family, and in January, she went to New Zealand – her husband's home country – to show Teddy where his dad used to live. Shortly after the trip, Teddy celebrated his first birthday, and Alex penned a sweet message on social media to mark her little boy's first year. Sharing a rare family photo of the trio on the beach, she wrote: "We can't believe that our little boy is 1 today. What a year it's been, Teddy has brought more love to our lives than we thought possible. It's also been the steepest of learning curves. We're so grateful for having this tiny man so big in personality in our world. Happy birthday little Ted. Penblwydd hapus Cariad."

The One Show presenter is on holiday with her family

Alex has been very open about her journey with motherhood and released her debut parenting book, Winging It, earlier in the year, which focused on parenting later in life. In her book, she revealed that she had struggled with postpartum depression after the birth of her son, writing: "After having Teddy, I knew it was going to be bad, but nothing quite prepares you for just how exhausted and sore you feel just as you're about to embark on a lifelong marathon. How long did it take you to feel normal again? In all seriousness, it took me the best part of a year to really feel like myself again... even my bone shape had changed and nobody tells you about that."